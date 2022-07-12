Jessica Simpson Writes A Love Letter To Herself On Her 42nd Birthday On Post On Instagram; Says She Knows Her Purpose

Jessica Simpson is an extremely talented American singer and actress. She's also one of the most famous businesswomen of her time. She has an exceptional voice and an incredible sense of acting which has led her to gain massive popularity due to her music as well as the roles she plays in multiple shows and movies. With every passing day, Jessica has become extremely popular and even more beautiful than before.

Recently, Jessica celebrated her 42nd birthday on 10 July. To speak her heart out on that day, she posted a powerful caption alongside a beautiful picture of herself. The picture included Jessica wearing a black cut-out dress and some beautiful strappy stilettos while basking in the glow of a stunning moon in the background.

Alongside the gorgeous picture, she wrote the caption "Oh lil Mrs 42 look at you leanin' into the moonbeams to recharge and radiate a purposeful glowing heart. I am very proud of my faith, resilience, and strength over the last 4 decades. Everything in my life that has or hasn't happened yet makes turning 42 very exciting because I know what it takes personally to remain inside of DETERMINED PATIENCE. I know myself and I do love her very much. I know my purpose and I must say that ladies and gents I am equipped to waltz within every dream I own confidently. I am humbled and honored to finally be my own best friend. Ok, ✨42✨ time to Rock 'n' Roll."

The actress also gave fans an insight into what her actual birthday had looked like with many pictures of her friends and family celebrating with her. She ended the night by blowing off the sparkler candle on her simple but elegant green birthday cake.

Advertisement

Her son Ace had put together a makeshift robot costume for his mother that said "Best mom ever in the world. I love you so much." on the front. Her children did their best to wish her and she was so grateful that she had such loving friends and family around her to make her feel so appreciated. Jessica truly had an amazing 42nd birthday, one that she might never forget.