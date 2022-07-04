Jessica Simpson Seen Wearing Skims By Kim Kardashian At Airport; Thought To Look Phenomenal

Kim Kardashian has recently released her SKIMS collection. The company is for American shapewear and clothing brand that is all-inclusive to all kinds of body types. SKIMS focuses on making everyone feel included. It's one of the most brilliant initiatives taken to make sure women feel comfortable in their bodies and find clothing that suits them as well as makes them feel at ease.

Recently, while walking through the Los Angeles International Airport with her two oldest children, Jessica Simpson was photographed wearing a piece from the SKIMS collection. To add to the outfit, she put on a hat and sunglasses. The dress was long and tan in color and she donned matching platform shoes with it.

Jessica was wearing a light tan cowboy hat with the dress and included jewelry and sunglasses to make her look pop. Her long blonde hair was down and looked stunning. She carried a designer purse with her to complete the look.

The star was with her two eldest kids Maxwell, aged 10, and Ace, aged 9. She was seen holding Ace's hand most times in the outing. Her son wore a red t-shirt, red shorts, and black and red sneakers. He also carried a backpack to finish the look. Maxwell was seen wearing a white graphic hoodie with matching sweatpants with black shoes and a tan bucket hat on top of her head. Her hair has been dyed red and blue and was styled in two braids.

Jessica looked stunning in her dress and she looked fresh and ready to take on the day. Jessica is one of the most loved stars in the world. She's 41 but fans still think she is beautiful and can do anything she puts her mind to. The fans she has accumilated all loved her SKIMS look and raved about it all over social media. Jessica is very good friends with Kim Kardashian and fans adore their long term friendship.