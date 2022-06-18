Jessica Chastain showed how to wear a tie on special occasions

Recently, the name Jessica Chastain has been on the tongue of film critics because the star never ceases to delight fans with her new premieres.

One of her triumphs was the film Forgiven, which tells the story of human grief unfolding in the middle of the Moroccan desert. So, of course, the New York Tribeca Festival was a great occasion for the premiere show, where its main character stopped in an unexpected and, at the same time, stylish look. On a special occasion, the red fox of Hollywood chose a laconic floor-length black dress with an American armhole, which favorably emphasized the much-desired hourglass figure.

However, I was much more struck by choice of an unusual and masculine accessory, which became an accent spot in this business appearance on the red carpet.

The actress relied on a wide cream-colored tie, thanks to which she managed to convey her mischievous disposition and characteristic peppercorn.

Otherwise, Jessica remained faithful to the nude makeup and neat parting on both sides. But we certainly know what kind of fiery energy lurks in Chastain, and we advise you to take note of this fashionable trick!

Jessica was joined in the screening by her co-star Abby Lee, who stunned the shutterbug by wearing a topless black blazer.

The help's star black platform heels were visible in a skirt in her chic gown skirt with a slight cut.

The actress, 35, paired her ruffled top with a pair of straight-legged trousers.

She slipped in a pair of black heels.

The Zero Dark Thirty actress had soft brown smoky eyes, and her bold pout was pink.

Before hitting the red carpet, Jessica was spotted walking the streets of NYC on the way to the big premiere.

