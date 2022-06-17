Jessica Chastain is the face of Gucci's Garden of Delights high jewelry collection

The Gucci brand first thought about releasing high-end jewelry just a few years ago. Presenting the third Gucci high jewelry collection, creative director Alessandro Michele made no secret of his admiration for the development of this brand segment:

"What was surprising was how we entered the territory that belonged to the big jewelers, but we won the trust. It was something I wanted to do.

I've always been obsessed with jewelry, and I felt the need to complete the collection of pieces that could have belonged to a hypothetical Gucci client," the designer said, casually donning a few rings and necklaces along the way.

Michele calls this branch of Gucci's evolution "an unexpected business done with great passion. "I wanted to bring the jewels back to real life, living jewels.

They are an integral part of our life. So I put them on models on the catwalk, and I wear them daily, in the office, for breakfast, on the street," explained the creative director of the Italian fashion house.

By the way, Gucci decided on a kind of innovation - to demonstrate collections of high jewelry design on the catwalk along with ready-to-wear clothes.

Alessandro Michele acknowledges that it is tough for a fashion brand that produces clothes and accessories to take its place in a purely conservative environment of high jewelry.

But Gucci relies on a network of artisans in Italy's main jewelry centers, including Valenza. "This segment requires dedication and commitment, and there are different mechanisms and timelines in its industry, but we are consistent.

This is not about merchandising," emphasizes the fashion designer. The third collection, Hortus Deliciarum, or Garden of Delights in Latin, is amazing.

Her face is actress and film producer Jessica Chastain , who wore Gucci to the Oscars last March when she won the coveted Best Actress award for her performance in The Eyes of Tammy Faye.