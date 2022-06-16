Jessica Alba Named New Yahoo Board Member

Yahoo has appointed six new board members, including The Honest Company founder and actress Jessica Alba and LionTree founder Arie Berkoff. The Hollywood Reporter writes this.

New board members include Fouad El-Naggar, CEO of Array and former director of strategy for CBS Interactive; Michael Keeves, CEO of K5 Global; Cynthia Marshall, CEO of the Dallas Mavericks and Cathy Stanton, founder and general partner of Moxxie Ventures.

"As we enter a new Yahoo era, building an influential board of directors with strategic knowledge across industries will drive even more growth, innovation, and scale," said Yahoo CEO Jim Lanzone.

"I look forward to working with this group to continue to create and innovate for our millions of consumers, advertisers, and media partners around the world," Lanzone added.

The appointments to the board come a year after Verizon sold Yahoo, along with AOL and Verizon's media assets, to Apollo Global Management for $5 billion while retaining a 10 percent stake. Last September, Lanzone joined Yahoo as an executive director from Tinder.

The six newly appointed board members will join Chairman Reed Rayman, Lanzona, and representatives from Apollo and Verizon.

"My mother had cancer at a very young age when she was in her 20s. As a result, I grew up with a chronic illness. Until the age of 11, I had five surgeries. I had a chronic allergy, and I was often hospitalized as a child.