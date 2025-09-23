Jesse Watters Reveals Staggering 277,000 Attendance Figure For Charlie Kirk Memorial

X/@JesseBWatters

Jesse Watters reported on Fox News that the turnout for the memorial of the late conservative activist Charlie Kirk ran into the millions. Kolvet, Kirk’s executive producer, stated on the program that geotagging experts had counted more than a quarter of a million devices near the stadium hosting the memorial in Arizona. This shows the great public reaction to the gathering held just days after Kirk’s death. The event was quickly taken over by Kirk’s Turning Point USA, both as a tribute to Kirk and to launch the next chapter for the organization.

Alongside Jesse Watters on ‘Primetime,’ Andrew Kolvet shared “a little bit of news.” He revealed that the geotagging partner agencies informed them they recorded in excess of 277,000 individual devices inside the vicinity of State Farm Stadium, Glendale, Arizona, during the commemorative event. “Two hundred seventy-seven thousand,” he said stressed as a testament to the “scale of humanity” that gathered to honor Kirk.

Kolvet lauded the Turning Point USA team, explaining they organized an event that would normally take six months of planning in about six days. He, therefore, said it was “absolute testament to the leadership of Charlie Kirk and to the people he surrounded himself with.” He joked that they achieved “the impossible,” and the team themselves “carry a piece of him with them.” He then described the event as being cathartic for the organization as it is still coming to terms with its loss and also as an occasion when they shall “march forward” and “10X” the mission and vision of Turning Point USA.

This number 277,000 then developed as one of the main talking points across the internet. There were many reactions from supporters expressing awe at that number, whereas some questioned the logistics and truthfulness of such a rating. One user simply said, “277k lol no one is believing that,” which concurs with the questioning of whether such an accommodation for such a crowd could even be made.

Another gives a practical concern; “Ok, +/- 63k in the building, where were the rest? A medium-sized city out in a desert parking lot?” Such a question challenged the stadium’s official capacity beneath the reported device count and implied a scenario in which a large chunk of attendance might have found a nice shady spot and cool beers resting outside the venue.

While the work was getting heavier, there emerged a narrative of eyewitnesses describing an on-the-ground large-working crowd. Identifying herself as Amanda J, one user recounted an account of her participation in support of the scale of the event: “I flew in from Colorado, there were 7 of us (2 adults, 5 kids). We didn’t end up making it in despite leaving our hotel in Phoenix at 4:00 a.m., but it was amazing to be there anyway.” Her testimony may give an indication of many traveling far distances and joined this large crowd but were unable to fit inside the stadium and instead rallied in the event. She hopes that the voters counted outside the gates or via streams in the spirit of the event.

The remainder of the thread zeroed in again somewhat heavily on the device-tracking side of the methodology. Amber Hargroder weighed in, noting, “Government employees often carry two to three phones. Just sayin’,” unintentionally or not, injecting a variable which might inflate any attendee counts based on devices being counted. Aller rebuffed the skepticism, “Device is much more than a phone.”

There were several recurrent references to just how much this memorial touched the hearts of those involved. A user named WizeOwl commented, “I watched it from my home in Illinois. I believe millions of people around the world watched this beautifully done and uplifting memorial for Charlie Kirk.” Such a view further substantiates the memorial having a much farther reach than those gathered onsite.

The announcement from Jesse Watters and Andrew Kolvet cemented the public idea of a maulingly large and emotional send-off for Charlie Kirk. Whether or not the exact interpretation of the 277,000-device number would be argued is beside the point, though, when the event's footprint is tallied against the massive response from Kirk supporters. The memorial and the enormous reported turnout are a reflection and reaffirmation of the conservative movement that Kirk was part of leading.