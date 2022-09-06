Jennifer Williams Reminds Fans Of Food Stamp Argument With Former Co-star Tami Roman After Recent Throwback Picture

The show “Basketball Wives” has been around for some time and is one of the most beloved shows that fans indulge in. Jennifer Williams is best known for her role on the show. The drama on the show is what has fans hooked however it seems even past drama is resurfacing after a recent post by Jennifer Williams.

The Tv star recently put up a throwback picture on her Instagram that featured a young Jennifer standing next to a Porsche in the driveway. The picture was very cute and she captioned it “My dad picked me up from school in a Porsche’ [laughing emoji] #TBT #BasketballWives.”

Fans adored the picture and couldn’t stop commenting on how cute Jennifer looked. However, the picture itself reminded fans of the infamous argument between Tami Roman and Jennifer Williams in the show’s second season.

The argument had begun during a dinner for Tami’s introduction in the second season of the show. During the many conversations that were had at the dinner table, Tami informed everyone that at one point in her life she had received food stamps after she had recently gotten divorced from her NBA player ex-husband, Kenny Anderson.

Jennifer Williams had offhandedly stated that she had never seen a food stamp however this comment had highly offended Tami Roman who felt that Jennifer was being insensitive to her struggle.

The argument had escalated to the point where at an event for Ashley Walker, Tami Roman confronted Jessica Williams about her comment. Jessica had then said, “I’m the b— that when I went to middle school, my father picked me up in a Porsche.” This other comment infuriated Tami Roman so much that at one point she had to be escorted out of the event and the two have not been on good terms since.

While many fans enjoyed the drama between the two, some fans believed it was uncalled for of Jennifer to dismiss Tami’s struggles in such a way. Fans have both been on Jennifer’s side and against her because of the comments that she made during the event.