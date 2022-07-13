Jennifer Shah Has Pleaded Guilty To Her Wire Fraud Case In Court After Initially Claiming She Was Not Guilty

Jennifer Shah is known as an American television personality appreciated for her stunning looks and even more stunning personality. She's best known for her role in the hit Tv show "Real Housewives Of Salt Lake City". She's done a great job in the show and fans have enjoyed her presence immensely.

However, recently Jennifer Shah pleaded guilty to her wire fraud case. The case included the fact that Shah was "charged with one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud in connection with telemarketing through which they victimized 10 or more persons over the age of 55, which carries a maximum sentence of 30 years, and one count of conspiracy to commit money laundering, which carries a maximum sentence of 20 years."

Shah had initially pleaded not guilty but later she changed her statements after meeting with U.S. District Judge Sidney Stein on Monday. In the plea agreement, she has agreed to pay more than $9 million for restitution to the victims that were involved. She has also agreed to forfeit $6 million.

In her statement, Shah said "In 2012 to March 2021 in the Southern District of New York and elsewhere I agreed with others to commit wire fraud. I knew this was wrong. I knew many people were harmed and I'm so sorry." She also admitted to knowing what she was doing was wrong and illegal when asked by the Judge.

Since Shah admitted to being guilty in count one, the court has agreed to drop count two which includes a 20-year long sentence. Her sentencing is now in late November. The sentencing that she is still feared to have is up to 14 years.

Advertisement

The NYPD Commissioner Dermot Shea made a statement saying "These individuals allegedly targeted and defrauded hundreds of victims but thanks to the hard work of the NYPD and our law enforcement partners, this illegal scheme was brought to an end." The legal troubles that Shah was in were shown on the show "Real Housewives Of Salt Lake City". However, while she has been caught, she seems to be regretful of her actions.