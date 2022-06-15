Jennifer Lopez was frantic that she would have to share the stage with Shakira

Shakira and Jennifer Lopez 's Super Bowl halftime performance in 2020 have become one of the most talked-about in history.

Such an unexpected duet was so successful that the following year, the leaders of the NFL decided to again bet not on one artist but on several at once. True, they hardly knew how J. Lo herself reacted to all this.

In her new documentary Halftime, Jennifer showed footage of her arguing with NFL officials, trying to prove to them that mixing such different singers is a terrible idea. And she was especially annoyed by the fact that two women would do the work that is usually entrusted to one artist.

"We can't just dance. We should have whole moments of singing. But everything is given six damn minutes. It was the worst idea in the world for two people to do this show. Worst. And I worked for years for this and hoped for it," the celebrity emphasized.

The singer's manager, Benny Medina, had a similar opinion: "Usually, the NFL invites one headliner. And the person himself can decide whether he wants to call someone else but it's still his choice. So it was an insult they were literally saying they needed two Hispanic women to do something that one person would normally do."

The relationship between Jennifer and Shakira deserves special mention. It turned out that they were extremely difficult to get along with.

In the end, they were still able to work together, but communication remained very cold. This is probably why the Colombian singer did not attend the premiere of her colleague.

According to a press release, Half Time will consider Jennifer's personal life, including her relationship with her 14-year-old twins Max and Amy, as well as her working life. Her new film with Jennifer will be available to stream on Netflix next Tuesday.