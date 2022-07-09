Jennifer Lopez shows off her Curvaceous figure in new video

52-year-old Jennifer Lopez presented a new collection of her cosmetic brand J Lo Beauty, which was called Summer of booty. In her advertisement, Jennifer starred herself.

On social networks, the star shared a hot video in which she showed off her toned figure and seductive dance moves.

In the video, Lopez appeared in various sexy images that became references to her old videos and other iconic moments from her career.

For example, the scene where Lopez covers her chest with a large leaf of a plant is a reference to her 1999 video Waiting for Tonight, in which she was surrounded by lush greenery.

And the black and white bodysuit Lopez wore in the video is similar to the one she posed for on the cover of the remix of her song Booty.

The singer once again delighted fans with the result of her fitness regime. Jennifer is a big fan of sports and a healthy lifestyle, and the gym is a big part of her life.

In the video, she showed toned buttocks and legs, embossed arms, and an elastic press. Her fans could not remain indifferent.

"The hottest woman in the world," "Perfection," " Ben Affleck is the happiest man on earth," "A figure you can only dream of" - admire her followers.

The mother of two slipped into a black get-up that included a fishnet, a blazer, and a crop top.

Her hair was cut back, and she was wearing red sunglasses over her eyes. Matching frames was a bright red lip, and actors have long danced solo against a white background. Also, on Tuesday, Jennifer was seen stopping on the set of her fiancé Ben Affleck's Los Angeles movie.

Once a fashionista, Jane wore a long-sleeved black shirt with a high waist and flared white pants.

As Ben walked with him and lit a cigarette, he paused with his long black heels.