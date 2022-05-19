Jennifer Lopez , in a playful mini, went on a date with Ben Affleck and mother. Last weekend, Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez, who practically do not part after their reunion, spent again together - the lovers were photographed in Malibu. However, this time they were accompanied by their mother, Jennifer Guadalupe Rodriguez. Lopez chose a playful mini for a date, which she rhymed with sandals, making her legs visually longer.

Affleck's mother always liked Lopez, so when the singer returned to the actor after a 17-year break in a relationship, Guadalupe, according to insiders, was very happy. Rodriguez loves to spend time with his future son-in-law - last month, they starred together in an advertising gambling in Las Vegas. "They like to gamble together and have done it before," the source said.

Ben and Guadalupe have long been passionate about gambling. The actress's mother even hit a huge $2.4 million jackpot in 2004, and Affleck was so good at blackjack that he was even banned from the table at the Hard Rock Casino.

Now Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are preparing for the wedding - this will be their second attempt to legitimize their relationship. In 2003, they were already going to go down the aisle, but at the last moment, the marriage ceremony was canceled. Now the couple is very serious and determined and has even looked after the house where they are going to move in the near future. Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez were planning to buy a property before their engagement, but locating the perfect home in Los Angeles was not easy. However, it seems that lovers still have a mansion that caters to their highest needs.