Jennifer Lopez appeared in a chic white suit at the party in honor of the premiere of the film Halftime

After the premiere of the biographical story of the singer called Halftime as part of the Tribeca festival, we were convinced that Jennifer Lopez knows how to strike on the spot.

The bold "naked" dress of the heroine of the film developed a wild imagination among the audience, and it's not just the combination of velvet and chiffon.

However, in addition to the ability to surprise, the star plays on contrasts in the choice of outfits and, right on the same day, turns her head again at the party.

The actress wore a sophisticated white suit with a semi-fitted jacket and wide trousers with a high fit. At that very moment, fans greeted her with enthusiastic applause, and J. Lo literally beamed with happiness.

A V-neck top, silver platform sandals, drop earrings with diamonds and a signature high ponytail are a perfect complement to a comfortable and stylish outing. Jennifer opts for wet makeup in bronze shades; girls with a pleasant olive tan should take note of this technique.

The documentary, whose title is a nod to her Super Bowl halftime show with Shakira, promises to explore the singer's life, both on and off stage. The project was directed by Amanda Micheli, a well-known documentary filmmaker whose previous work includes the film Vegas Baby, in which she followed on the heels of the contestants on YouTube, the prize of which was free IVF at a Las Vegas clinic.

In the Netflix film, we learn a little more about the 8.5-carat green diamond engagement ring given to her by fiancé Ben Affleck in April. It will certainly become a constant companion of all Jennifer's fashion transformations!

Earlier in the evening, all eyes were on Jennifer as she arrived at the premiere of the documentary in a bold black gown with panels all over her chest and hips during the Tribeca Festival.