Jennifer Lopez And Ben Affleck Vacation In Paris Following Wedding

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck 's story is something out of a movie and is on the minds and hearts of all their fans right now and it keeps getting sweeter. In the latest stop on their journey, the happy couple touched down in Paris , France on the 21st of July with their children, Emme, 14, Seraphina, 13, and Violet, 16.

As is expected from a couple who was first split back in 2004 and then found love in each other once again in 2022 after almost 18 years of being apart, the two were showing plenty of PDA for each other. After all, they are in the city of love.

Jennifer and Ben recently tied the knot in an intimate wedding in Las Vegas this weekend and Jennifer shared the details of the event in her "On the JLo" newsletter for her fans. The letter read: "When love is real, the only thing that matters in marriage is one another and the promise we make to love, care, understand, be patient, loving, and good to one another. We had that. And so much more. Best night of our lives."

It also talked about how the intimate wedding was exactly what Jennifer wanted and that patience is very important in love.

The couple was seen visiting beautiful parts of Paris on the 22nd of July including the Marais district, the Centre Pompidou, and Musée d'Orsay.

One source says that the couple spent a significant amount of time on a park bench kissing and cuddling.

"They were like two teens on a park bench — very loving, very attentive," said the source.

While the vacation seems like a dream come true for the couple, it is not their official honeymoon and while the small and cute wedding was exactly how they wanted to start their life together, word is that a much more extravagant celebration of their life together will be held soon.

Fans, friend, and family from all around are sending their best to the happily reunited couple.