Jennifer Lopez admitted that her mother abused her as a child

Jennifer Lopez has revealed that her mother, Guadalupe Rodriguez, bullied her as a child. About it writes the publication NYPost.

In a new Netflix documentary, Halftime, Jennifer Lopez reveals she was psychologically abused by her mother as a child.

In one scene, the singer says, "Mother did what she had to do to survive, and that made her strong, but it also made her tough. She beat my soul out of me."

Guadalupe Rodriguez also appears in the film and admits to being cruel to Lopez and her two sisters, Leslie and Linda. The Puerto Rican immigrant raised her three daughters in the Bronx with her husband, David, whom she divorced when the girls were grown.

"I have always had the highest expectations from them. It wasn't a criticism. It was just to show that you can do better," Rodriguez said in the film. "Jennifer, to be honest, gave me the most trouble. We often collided foreheads," she added.

Jennifer Lopez left home at the age of 18 due to constant conflicts with her mother about her future.

The singer admitted that she did not pay due attention to her studies because she was interested in dancing, and this was the main reason for the scandals. Like, still, I wouldn't get into how my relationship was.

But what does that have to do with me and the journey I've been on? I had to learn that the key is not about other people but about myself, he explained.

"It's about being your own guardian and not looking for someone to give you a home, but building your own home."

The Hustler actress also opened up about her dating date in a documentary with a special cameo from the 49-year-old Argo director at Tuesday's release.

