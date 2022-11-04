Jennifer Lawrence Says That She Used To Get Stoned With Liam Hemsworth And Josh Hutcherson Before Hunger Games' Premieres

Jennifer Lawrence rose to fame due to her portrayal of Katniss Everdeen in the Hunger Games franchise which consisted of 4 movies. Jennifer was joined in the Hunger Games franchise by actors Liam Hemsworth and Josh Hutcherson and the trio was the face of the franchise. Jennifer's character in the films was a bit of a rebel and according to a recent interview of Jennifer Lawrence with The New York Times, it's clear that Jennifer is a bit of a rebel herself, although that is not exactly news.

Jennifer has revealed in the interview with The New York Times that she alongside the 2 male leads of the film used to get thoroughly intoxicated before premieres of the movie to deal with the overwhelming air that is usually common at the premiere events of such blockbuster films. Here is what she said in the interview:

“The boys and I would always go back to our hotel and just drink whiskey and get stoned.”

She further added, “My mother-in-law’s going to love this. I don’t do it anymore, I’m a mom!”

Jennifer recently welcome a baby boy named Cy with her husband of 3 years Cooke Maroney.

Jennifer also talked about how even though she has legally changed her name following her marriage her real name will always belong to fans and always be associated with her first and most popular role, Katniss.

“Jennifer Lawrence is Katniss Everdeen, I guess. Is that weird?” she said.

Jennifer is coming out with a new movie on the 4th of November called Causeway. The film will be released on Apply TV+ and will feature Jennifer playing the role of Lynsey, a US Army veteran who has difficulty committing to anything in her life.

In the same interview, Jennifer talked about how she is much like her character as she initially also struggled with committing to her marriage but eventually she did and now in retrospect, she is very glad that she decided to stick with this relationship.