Jennifer Lawrence does not hide the changed figure after giving birth

In February of this year, Jennifer Lawrence became a mother for the first time. The celebrity, who had previously tried to hide her personal life, now rarely appears on the media's radar.

And almost every such appearance is associated with new pictures of the paparazzi, who hope to capture the actress on a walk with a child.

True, so far, they only manage to track changes in Jennifer's postpartum figure. She, by the way, for some time refused to act in films in order to spend more time with her family.

Also, the star, apparently, decided not to chase pre-pregnant forms. She enjoys how her body is gradually changing.

For another outing with her husband, Cook Maroney, Lawrence opted for a beige T-shirt and loose blue jeans. The outfit was complemented by a dark bag, sun boots, and flip-flops.

The actress looked extremely at ease.

Jennifer had a romance with her mother before! Director Darren Aronofsky, Cold Play frontman Chris Martin, and his X-Men co-star Nicholas Hoult.

It has been more than a year since Lawrence wrapped up Lila Neugebauer's New Orleans set drama Red, White, and Water, which will hit American theaters later this year.

In it, The Real Housewives Super Fan depicts an American soldier returning home with a brain injury.

"Not everyone is like Kate Middleton leaving the hospital with an aspen waist," "I like that she is in no hurry to get back into shape, but just enjoys motherhood," "Looks like a normal woman.

You can always lose weight, but to make up for the first moments in a child's life is not," Internet users responded.

It has been the BFF of Don't look Up Star since 2007, Laura Simpson, who originally set it up with Cooke in 2018 - according to page six.