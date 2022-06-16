Jennifer Aniston posts photo in Friends Monica dress

Friends star Jennifer Aniston posted a photo on social media in a dress worn by Courteney Cox 's character Monica on the show. Express reports.

The picture shows the 53-year-old actress in the company of star hairstylist Chris McMillan.

Footage of Monica Geller from "Friends" appeared in the stories of the actress on Instagram. On them, Courteney Cox, with whom Jennifer Aniston still maintains friendly relations, is dressed in the same dress.

"Does this dress look familiar? And I still have it!" Jennifer Aniston commented on the photo.

Courteney Cox and Jennifer Aniston starred in Friends for ten years, from 1994 to 2004. In 2021, the film Friends:

Reunion was released, in which the actors of the TV show and this, in addition to Cox and Aniston, Lisa Kudrow, David Schwimmer, Matthew Perry, and Matt Leblanc - get together again and visit filming locations.

