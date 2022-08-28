Jennifer Aniston And Reese Witherspoon Take A Trip Down Memory Lane And Recreate Friends Scene

Friends was and remains one of the best sitcoms of all time and while the show was popular for many reasons, one of the most amazing things about the show was that it was known for bringing in great cameos from A-list celebrities. Julia Roberts, Brad Pitt, and Bruce Willis are just some examples of amazing actors that showed up on the show to stir up trouble.

One particular cameo that stood out in the show was that of Reese Witherspoon who appeared as the younger sister of Rachel, played by Jennifer Aniston . Rachel's younger sister, Jill came into the show with some positive promise but no matter how much Rachel tried she could not get Jill to abandon her Bratty ways which led to quite a bit of conflict between the two.

The chemistry between Witherspoon and Aniston is what really sold the episode and now the two are starring together again in Apple TV+ drama The Morning Show.

Reuniting after so many years, the two came across an old picture of them from the show during an interview, as seen in an Instagram post by Witherspoon.

Seeing the picture prompted the two to recreate the scene being shown in the picture. The video shows Aniston struggling to remember her line but Witherspoon leans in to help her out and the two proceed to act the scene out. Aniston embodies Rachel as she tells Witherspoon "You can't have Ross," and Witherspoon responds with the same Bratty attitude of Jill as she did in the original series, saying "Can't have? Can't have? The only thing I can't have is dairy."

Fans of the show loved the sweet nostalgia-filled moment between the two actresses and it seemed that both stars couldn't get enough of it either.

Jennifer and Reese are both icons of the 90s and early 2000s and the nostalgia hits hard whenever the two appear on the screen. Jennifer recently appeared on the Friends reunion and now it seems Witherspoon will be getting some dose of nostalgia as well as she is set to star in the 3rd installment of her classic from the 2000s Legally Blonde.