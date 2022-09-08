Jennette McCurdy Alleged That Debbie McCurdy, Her Deceased Mother, Would Force Her And Her Brother To Take Showers Together.

When Jennette McCurdy was just 11 years old, she allegedly experienced her mother's abuse and was made to share a bath with one of her older brothers.

The retired actress spoke openly about the alleged harassment she endured from her deceased mother, Debra McCurdy, during her "Red Table Talk" premiere on Wednesday with Jada Pinkett Smith, Willow Smith, and Adrienne Banfield-Norris.

She mentioned specifically the occasions when she and her brother Scott were reportedly asked by their mother to take showers together.

When Mom read from her book, I'm Glad My Mom Died, she occasionally showered me with Scotty.

He is now about 16 years old. When she gives us a shower combined, I feel incredibly ashamed. He obviously does, too.

The 30-year-old ex-"iCarly" actor revealed that they would both look away and seek out other activities to occupy their time. Jennette, who also has brothers Dustin and Marcus, kept reading. "When she showers us together, mom says that's because she's got a lot on her plate," she said.

Scotty requested if he may take a single self-shower. He never asked again after that since his mother cried and stated she didn't want him to grow up.

Even when she took a shower by herself, the child star said, her mother allegedly still examined her breasts and front butt to look for malignant lumps.

I respond with "OK" since I most certainly do not want cancer and because my mother already has it and would be aware if I did.

McCurdy informed Pinkett Smith that she still has a wonderful relationship with her brothers when she was questioned about how the incident changed her interaction with Scott, who is now 35.

Jenette told the gathering of ladies, "I'm very connected with all three of my brothers, and they've been a source of affection and continuity in my life when there wasn't much somewhere else.