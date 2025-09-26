Jenna Johnson Chmerkovskiy Shares Heartfelt Tribute To Eliminated Partner Corey Feldman

Instagram/@jennajohnson

After their premature elimination, Jenna wrote a heartfelt message. She went on to deny any negative media portrayal of their partnership, expressing gratitude for their brief time together. This touching post drew an equally touching response from Corey himself, along with an outpour of support from fans who admittedly thought that his act was premature.

Jenna Johnson Chmerkovskiy looks back on her recent partnership with nothing but love. The ‘Dancing with the Stars’ pro posted a heartfelt tribute for her celeb partner, Corey, after they were eliminated this incredible season. The journey was short; however, through Jenna’s words, it was made clear that it was something to remember.

“Corey 💘 Our time together was cut short but I am SO grateful for the incredible weeks we did get to share!!” she wrote. She thanked him for the endless laughter during rehearsals, for working hard, and for the life lessons learned, eventually saying, “I’ll cherish our friendship forever. Never stop dancing.” Jenna continued encouraging fans to check out his new EP.

Corey posted a quick retort, directly addressing the rumormongers. “Thank U Jenna! U were an absolute joy to work with,” he began. “Im so sorry for any negativity the media is using to give the false narrative that our time together was anything less than enjoyable.” He then began to list how truly committed he was, saying he’d been “7 days a week for the past 3 weeks, doing everything in my power to give U my best, even if the judges couldnt see it.” He ended up wishing blessings on her family and encouraging her to “keep dancing the dream.”

That public display definitely gave new life to a lot of people disagreeing about the fairness of the elimination directive. One patron emphasized a particularly emotional moment during the show: “Him saying you deserved a better partner broke my heart,” then sparked a little support thread with one user stating, “He spoke the truth! I too felt the emotion,” and another claiming, “He tried his best and that’s what matters the most!!!”

Anguished comments continued to pour in: “I can’t believe eliminations were real 😭😭 no one was supposed to go home this season 😭😭.” Another echoed the heartbreak: “broke my heart to see him leave, he wanted to stay so bad 💔.”

Amid the despair, many comments celebrated the power of the duo. One commentator said: “People keep saying you didn’t like him or he was difficult and i honestly don’t see it. To me it seemed like you enjoyed him and had a lot of fun!!” That sentiment was repeated by another: “He has such a beautiful energy about him. I loved his and Jenna’s partnership!”

Other celebs jumped on board their support train. Fellow contestant Alix Earle posted, “Coreyyyyy ❤️ going to miss u!!! You guys killed it last night,” to which Corey replied, “thank U! Ill be rooting 4 U til the end. U git mad skills girl.” ‘The Bachelorette’ star Joey Graziadei concurred, “You’re going to be missed in the ballroom Corey!! 🙏🏽❤️.”

While one user chimed in with a more candid assessment that Corey missed rehearsals and came across as disinterested, the bulk of the commentary was positive and supportive. This says a lot about a fan base that saw themselves in Corey as so authentically trying and felt gutted to see this chapter close.Commentaries such as “Gonna miss this guy!! He was so fun to watch and could see he was trying his hardest!❤️❤️” and “The reason why I was watching this season 😢. Such a great team!😊” almost personify a contestant just genuinely loved.

Jenna Johnson Chmerkovskiy’s public acknowledgment of their partnership is the final nail in the coffins of any off-camera drama. By celebrating their friendship and his work, she draws attention away from their early exit and toward the bond that was forged. In the eyes of the fans, even if their time was cut short, the memory of those two dances will be one of the high points of what was otherwise a difficult season. Their final impression is the mutual respect they both felt for one another. Her recent dance with her niece Hailey also shows her passion for teaching. Fans have also loved seeing their hilarious TikTok partnership. Jenna continues to stay busy, recently radiating in the Paris heatwave and stunning in a ballerina-chic dress for a mysterious event.