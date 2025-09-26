Jenna Johnson Chmerkovskiy Addresses Early 'Dancing With The Stars' Elimination

Instagram/@jennajohnson

Jenna Johnson Chmerkovskiy showed some honesty after being knocked out earlier this season of DWTS. The professional dancer issued an emotional message to her followers, acknowledging the disappointment yet also thanking them for all the enormous support. This post set off the crowd, with some feeling saddened while others hope Jenna still remains on the show.

Jenna Johnson Chmerkovskiy really goes for an honest tread with us. The days following the sending off with actor Corey Feldman, the pro almost floated between laughs and genuine gratitude as she entertained the fans with her thanks. “The denial is REAL 😭 But in all seriousness, THANK YOU ALL so much for your love, support and beautiful messages. 💘” she wrote. The accompanying video had an element of comic relief to the bittersweet occasion: Jenna coyly explaining to someone named David that she was “positively bedeviled with meetings.”

The audience’s replies were heartfelt and immediate. One view held in common amongst those viewers was the belief that the pair was doomed from day one. One commenter allegedly wrote, “They hated Corey from the start. He didn’t even get a fair chance. Kinda bummed me out. He really wasn’t bad.” It even went on about a very popular sentiment among many that from the very beginning, with regards to the judges and the audience, the celebrity partner never stood a real chance, thus shorting Jenna’s season.

The other great issue that came up was what could be Jenna’s next move. The fans had now started to throw ideas at her she could work on. “Can you cohost the new dwts podcast w Joey? @joeygraziadei,” stated one commentator as a prospective role for her this season. Another enthusiastically concurred, “yes!!”

Not able to surpass these comments were many other comments desperate for the revival of the much-beloved social media series. “You & Britt NEED to bring back the eliminated pros club!!!” was exclaimed, alluding toward a hilarious TikTok series, started last season, by the other eliminated pros. That sparked another mini-discussion in which one person elaborated for the newcomer, “basically Ezra created the series last year when he and Pasha were the first eliminated and every week after finding out which pro gets eliminated next, they made a funny tik tok on it. It was very entertaining!” That idea is clearly gaining traction, another user chimed, “I’ve been praying they would 🙌 please please please do.”

Getting back on topic but aside from the plans for the show, many comments were just calling for Jenna’s talent and presence. “I hate that we didn’t get more Jenna screen time this year bc you and Val ARE THE SHOW for me ❤️,” one adoring fan commented, underscoring how central the Chmerkovskiy power couple is to the viewing experience for many. Another echoed the sentiment: “You are my #1 favorite dancer to watch.”

Jenna was buried under well-wishes, with fellow reality star Chrishell Stause chiming in with: “Spa day is calling 🥰”. Other commentators went after Jenna’s “momness,” with one saying: “I bet Rome is the happiest babe around!!” and another asking for a “playdate!”

While the mirrorball trophy could not be had this season for Jenna Johnson, the outpouring of love in the comments—from friends, fam, and fans alike—proved she is still a champion to many. The conversation is shifting straight away from sore loss to anticipating her upcoming endeavor, whether it be a podcast, a viral video series, or cheering on hubby Val Chmerkovskiy from the sidelines. Jenna's brilliantly graceful and funny approach to an early exit has only brought her even closer to the viewers.