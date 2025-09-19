Jenna Bush Hager Attempts Rosie Perez's Iconic Dance On TODAY Show

Instagram/@rosieperezbrooklyn

During some “TODAY with Jenna & Friends” segment, Jenna was seen attempting to emulate the famous dance opening by Rosie Perez in Spike Lee’s 1989 classic “Do The Right Thing.” A fun buildup had the TV presenter shyly attempting some moves, only to be greeted with an almost instantaneous wave of comments on her dancing ability. The slight spoof of one of cinema’s most iconic scenes quickly found itself all over social media.

A little laugh of her own was shared by Jenna Bush Hager, who recently tried to channel Rosie Perez in a little dance. The opening scene of “TODAY with Jenna and Friends” was André 3000-level electric, thrusting Rosie Perez to stardom in 1989. To be entirely honest, Jenna was very enthusiastic… maybe a bit too enthusiastic for her own good when it came to rhythm and that sparked some online chatter.

The immediate reaction from the viewers had them entertained almost to the lunatic level; funny reactions about her dancing ability were mixed, one commenting, “I remember the movie with Rosie Perez. White man can’t jump, now I see white girl can’t dance. Jenna is funny but I like her and the show. Rosie looks great!” while the other one said, “Was Jenna having a seizure? I hope someone called a doctor.”

But if there are negative ones, then there are praises too. Some people appreciated Jenna for being able to put herself out there and have some fun, with positive feedback such as, “I love Jenna because she can laugh and not take herself so seriously! The world needs more of this, in my opinion,” and went on to say, “If you don’t appreciate Jenna’s free spirit then simply don’t watch.” Another commented, “She gets her moves from her pops,” meaning it is a family trait to dance.

“I’m in stitches!” exclaimed another viewer, who appreciated the positive vibes more than she applauded Jenna’s dancing. Another acknowledged: “You and Rosie have great chemistry. 👏👏👏,” while others expressed their love for Jenna in comments that said, “I just love everything about you 🥳🥳🥳🥳,” and “Jenna have fun and don’t listen to the rude comments. We need authenticity in our world. You look awesome!”

Not all of the comments were so kind, though. “Please, Jenna, don’t dance OK???😂” pleaded one Twitter user, while another likened it to “like watching a baby giraffe try to dance 🤣.” Even some of the negative commentators got in a few good laughs: “Oh gosh…Jena girl. Love ya, but you got no rhythm. Lol! 😆.”

But in counterpoint, the segment was a tribute to Jenna Bush Hager's phenomenal ability to work within the magically humble, almost unpretentious aura of an ordinary morning. Whether the moves were right or wrong, embracing them will take her to genuine moments, off the mainstream now. After all, it is joy and sincerity Jenna knows all about.