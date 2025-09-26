Jelly Roll Reflects On Life Changing European Tour With Post Malone

Instagram/@jellyroll615

The huge European foray, where Jelly was the warm-up act for Post Malone, is BIGGENED in Jelly Roll’s career. The artist put out a long and very emotional statement from his flight home; telling of the deep personal and professional impacts the experience made in him. Jelly’s career is a landmark tour; from rough beginnings to now performing in some iconically international venues.

On the plane to Nashville, Jelly Roll grabbed those fleeting moments where one could think about whatever they had just gone through. Fresh off his first-ever European tour, a leg of Post Malone’s massive “Big Ass World Tour,” it was more than just a series of concerts for the artist born Jason DeFord; it was an acute life-changing experience. He turned these reflections into a heartfelt message for his fans, recognizing his journey.

Great gratitude had to be thrown the way of the headliner, Post Malone. He said Post “could’ve taken any artist in the world,” but he chose me instead. He proceeded to describe how the global superstar with “one of the most genuine hearts I’ve ever seen” gave me the opportunity to play stadiums all over America and now Europe. It’s been, in his words, “nothing short of amazing” this year on the road.

This tour looked like a dream vacation mixed with a career highlight reel of sorts. For the first time in his life, Jelly Roll was exploring Germany, Italy, Switzerland, the Netherlands, Portugal, Spain, England, and France, most of the time with his wife, Bunnie XO. Out of all the stops on the itinerary, two experiences stand out with him as surreal: one being performing in St. Peter’s Square at Vatican City for the “Grace for the World” concert. “To do some praising, shamelessly, in front of the world I’ll never ever forget.”

Second, unexpectedly, was at Clash at the Castle at WWE in Paris. A huge wrestling fan, Jelly Roll had told John Cena that he would try his best to attend as many matches as possible during the star’s retirement run. He never imagined it would include watching Cena wrestle in Paris; he called it an unforgettable crowd and match and said that “Paris is everything they say it is – the hype is real.” This experience was quite different from the atmosphere at a WWE Summerslam match.

The comment section became flooded with words of encouragement and shared enthusiasm for his triumph. One fan, clearly moved by the journey, said, “Congrats king 👑 from felon to global.” This comment captured succinctly the dramatic arc of Jelly Roll’s public life. Others tapped into the inspirational nature of his story and said, “Biggest turn around I’ve seen in a long time. You inspire all the youngins’ trying. Keep going 🙌.” These comments underline the fact that his sincerity resonates with people and transforms personal achievements into collective motivation for his audience.

Another user shared a very personal connection with the artist’s music: “Loved your show in Afas Amsterdam, some of your songs are therapy. Cried at ‘I am not ok’ Thank you for sharing your music and your life story❤️.” This comment emphasizes how Jelly Roll’s bare-bones, heart-wrenching lyrics serve as a healing balm for many lovers and forge a connection that goes beyond the usual performer-fan paradigm. It is a reminder that while his reach may be quantified in ticket numbers, his real value lies in sincere human relationships. His ability to connect was also evident when he gave an emotional speech to the Tennessee Titans.

Even the official account for the tour, @postylive, joined in with the telling message: “gonna miss you both so much,” likely alluding to the camaraderie forged in the past few months together on the road. Jelly Roll himself ended his message with a plan to unplug and spend time with his family before preparing for the Australian dates. He promises a recap video on YouTube that will convey all the “madness” the year had been. Post Malone is now a closed chapter, but for Jelly Roll, it’s clear the story is just getting started. The tour also featured memorable moments like Post Malone’s emotional performance in Slovakia, and Jelly Roll has previously opened up about feeling off before a major appearance.