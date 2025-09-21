Jaylen Brown's Teammate Phone Call Experiment Ends In Hilarious Failure

Instagram/@fchwpo

Jaylen Brown went on to make calls to five of his teammates to have a quick chat, and nobody picked up. A somewhat awkward yet hilarious moment gave Brown the limelight as he aired away the almost abysmal communication of the team during the live stream, making viewers and followers laugh. The clips going viral in the net are a very rare glimpse-closer to being relatable-of an off-court dynamic in a professional sports team.

Advertisement

While social media has the power to calumniate, Brown went to Twitch, logged in with the handle FCHWPO, and set a test for his team. The question being posed was: basically, this or that-If you had to call just one person for a quick $100,000, who would pick up for you? And he concluded the setup with, “I am not that person, do not call me.”

That next part was nothing but awkwardness: calls to Payton Pritchard, Jordan Walsh, and the rest all went unanswered, straight to voicemail. With each unanswered call, Brown’s disbelief kept increasing. “OFA-5, what is going on? I didn’t get one. I got a donut. I got a goose egg from the gang,” he lamented, on stream, referencing the “We want a ship” aspirations of the group. “I got a goose egg. Maybe I got to do better.”

Things certainly went on the comedic crescendo when Payton Pritchard called back. As for the silence? It was simply delightful: Brown had changed his number after his knee surgery and had absolutely forgotten to pass on the digits to Pritchard. “I forgot I changed my number,” Brown finally said, closing whatever credibility the experiment had. Pritchard, from behind the scenes, was an excellent sport and practically saved the day, with Brown awarding him a “W” for being a “great teammate.”

The internet’s response was almost instantaneous, bursting forth first with an empathetic reaction and laughter. One fan, steeped in Western feeling, perfectly put it: “It be like that 😂.” Another user echoed the sentiment, sarcastically commenting on the timing of the calls: “You calling at cheek clapping hours better pick something in the early pm 😂😂😭😭.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jaylen Brown Clips (@jaylenbrownclips)

Others took the more analytical path. Another fan gave an insight into why the radio silence occurred: “In all honesty, you guys in a position where you shouldn’t answer new numbers that you guys don’t know, because someone want something from you.” This just highlights the ground-level reality for high-profile athletes: When you don’t know whose number it is, it could be a business proposition; it might be a fan; it could be media.

The video also brought about some playful team chemistry. One user couldn’t resist commenting, “This is embarrassing. The Knicks would never do sum bs like this.” Another user looked at the Pritchard development positively saying, “Never knew JB and Pritch had that chemistry.”

Advertisement

The incident was a textbook exercise in relatability. On and off contracts and championships, this was a reminder that NBA stars have to deal with the simple, yet frustrating reality of sometimes your buddies don’t pick up their phone. If something could have stood for a happy ending, it was the about-to-be viral live moment between Brown and Pritchard filled with laughter. Yet remember, even if you are an NBA All-Star, it is up to you to remind your friends to update your number!