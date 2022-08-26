Jax Beauvais, Who Suffered A Racial Remark, Earned Support From The 'Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills' Cast

When Jax, the son of Garcelle Beauvais , 14, posted racist comments made by users on social media, her "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" co-stars stood by him.

The reality star's castmates shared a note from Bravo on Wednesday on their Instagram profiles, notably her on-again and off-again friends Erika Jayne, Diana Jenkins, and Lisa Rinna.

According to the message, "We are horrified and disgusted at the social remarks made about Garcelle's son." We kindly request that our viewers and social media followers abstain from using hurtful language while addressing our cast members and their families.

Along with Harry Hamlin, Kyle Richards' husband, Kathy Hilton, Sutton Stracke, Crystal Kung Minkoff, and Dorit Kemsley's husband, Paul "PK" Kemsley, posted the photo to their Instagram profiles without adding any remarks.

Sheree Zampino, a newcomer, commented, "In perfect accord @BravoTv, LEAVE our children ALONE! I adore and stand by you, Garcelle.

This Monday, Rinna, 59, was the first to condemn the "disgusting" remarks supporters had made about the adolescent.

"We're filming a TV program. She commented on her Instagram Story on Tuesday, "Leave the kids alone! We strive to amuse you — why can't you treat it like wrestling, for god's sake!"

They did not consent to this, the former soap star said. Exactly what are you doing? All of our children should be off-limits, so stop right now. It's enough already.

The following day, Jenkins responded to claims that she was involved in bot comments on Jax's Instagram postings. Jenkins and Beauvais had previously engaged in a social media fight.

On Wednesday, the 48-year-old wrote: "I am shocked at recent insults targeted at the child of one of my fellow RHOBH cast members." "This treatment of anyone, but especially children, is unacceptable."

Other "RHOBH" stars offered their support after Beauvais, 55, said she was "in tears all night" over the trolls.