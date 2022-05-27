Jason Momoa saved Amber Heard from getting fired from Aquaman 2 . Jason Momoa helps Amber Heard keep her role in Aquaman 2.42-year-old American actor Jason Momoa saved his colleague, 36-year-old American actress Amber Heard from being fired from the second part of the Aquaman movie. It is reported by DailyMail.

A petition created by fans of Johnny Depp, the former spouse of the actress, has collected 4 million signatures in support of firing Hurd from the second part of the picture. As a result, the film studio Warner Bros., involved in the film's production, reduced the actress's role in the project to 10 minutes.

From the dismissal of Depp's ex-wife from Aquaman, she was saved by a colleague on the set, Momoa, who insisted that Heard should remain in the picture. This was reported by Hollywood producer Katherine Arnold, stating that the actor is "extremely devoted to her and completely adamant."

The initiative to keep Heard in the film was supported by another member of the set, franchise director James Wan.

At the same time, Arnold stressed that the main reason for reducing the role of Heard in the film was not her scandalous trial with Depp but the fact that there was no "chemistry" between Amber and Jason on the set.

The actress's fee of $2 million, originally written into the contract with the film studio, will be paid to Hurd in full.

Earlier, the sister of American actress Amber Heard Whitney Henriquez, appeared in court, where she spoke about the violence from the ex-husband of a relative, the star of "Pirates of the Caribbean" Johnny Depp.