Eiza Gonzalez and Jason Momoa split up

No sooner have we moved away from the parting of "Aquaman" with his beloved wife than he presents a new surprise.

For the second time this year, Jason Momoa remains in the status of a bachelor because he spent only four months with Eiza Gonzalez and, after the relationship, suffered the same fate. "They are just very different people," a source said this Tuesday.

But the second insider still gave the fans hope that they still have the opportunity to revive such tender feelings. "Jason Momoa and Eiza Gonzalez love each other very much, dated quietly for a while before it went public. But they are at different life stages," said a celebrity acquaintance.

The relationship between the two colleagues began in February, just a month after he announced his separation from ex-wife Lisa Bonet.

"Now it's not very serious, and they both just see what happens. The stars spend time together whenever they can and work in between their two hectic schedules," a source said at the time.

But the truth is that Asa is already thinking about a serious relationship, but Momoa has not yet moved away from the marriage with his ex-wife.

She is more inclined towards a long-term perspective with an obvious outcome and plans for a joint future than casual dates. However, in January, Momoa, and Bonet shocked audiences with a joint statement announcing they were separating four years after the couple agreed at the altar.

"The love between us continues, evolving as it wants to be known and lived. We free each other from being who we want to be. Our devotion to this sacred life is unwavering... We teach our children what is possible," the stars summed up.

In a previous post, Summer flings don't seem to mean anything, at least to Timothée Chalamet.

His romance with 30-year-old Mexican actress Eiza Gonzalez did not last long. Back in June, the couple took a scenic five-day trip to Cabo San Lucas in Mexico, where they allegedly "couldn't tear themselves apart ." Timothy and Asa were on a private jet with another couple and were later seen kissing on a sun lounger.