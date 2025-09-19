Jasmine Crockett Claims Only White Supremacists Feel Safe In America

X/@Breaking911

Reviewing this statement would make me uncomfortable within the Chamber. Only white supremacists feel free in this country. That feeling does not exist for me as a Black woman.” Crockett’s statement energized the media and social channels as instant debates and scores of commentaries erupted – some tremendously supportive and some steeply critical.

Discussions on such issues as national security and racial equity were under way when Crockett delivered her famous words: “I don’t know who feels safe in this country except for the white supremacists. Because I specifically as a Black woman definitely don’t feel safe.”

The clip of her speech went viral in hardly any time at all and attracted massive attention and generated fiery debates over racial perceptions of safety in today’s America. Since taking office, Crockett, also described as a loud and clear progressive voice in Congress, has continuously been vocal on matters of racial justice.

By the division itself, the reactions to the statement show what deep divisions exist among observers. One who sided with her said: “Her words reflect real systemic challenges facing Black Americans. Such critical perspective deserves serious national attention.” To some, this meant that the statements of the congresswoman highlighted continuing racial disparities with regard to perceptions of public safety.

One could still find another response countering Crockett’s incantation. Another cited crime statistics, one stating: “She’s like 20 times more likely to be killed by a black person than a white person,” while yet another one said: “She should try walking in Chicago after sunset,” meaning that crime exists beyond racial confines.

Things started to fade as some further responses became personal attacks. One of them read: “Get this goofball out of Congress. What a lowlife.” Another one declared: “If she doesn’t feel safe, she’s free to move out of our country.”

The following debate even entered into statistics. Another brought up numbers: “91% of black female homicides are intra-racial,” and, “And 72% of violent incidents against black victims involve black offenders,” implying that maybe those safety concerns arise from a different cause than the congresswoman is implying.

This conversation led to discussion on the great picture of political tension. Another proclaimed: “We don’t feel safe from lefties,” whereas another asked, “Is Insanity prevalent in the Democrat Party?”

Some chastised what they perceived as overacting in the discourse. A particularly creative statement described Crockett as “clad in gold epaulets and theatrical shoulder pads, she embodies the ideal Sharpton disciple-cosplaying as a Capitol elite from The Hunger Games.”

The strong opinions prove that conversations about race and safety elicit strong emotions throughout the political spectrum. Crockett’s remarks touch on a continuing national conversation about racial equality, public safety, and their perceived political divisions.

That, in turn, revealed the perilous terrain legislators themselves tread upon as they try to address racial issues with sensitivity. The different reactions to Crockett, ranging from extremes, prove how much the present American narrative regarding safety and security is primordially a matter of personal perception, often coloured by how an individual stands ideologically.

This exchange yet again testifies to how well a remark by a public figure can spark gossip in digital circles in no time, showing how sharply divided American political discussions about race and safety really are. Her recent demand for a full Epstein investigation and her fight for freedom in Arizona are part of her ongoing activism. She continues to rally Texas against redistricting plans and recently declared that “We the People” will win.