Jared Leto was photographed on vacation in Italy with a mysterious stranger. Netizens are convinced that this is his new girlfriend

It seems that the rumors that Jared Leto broke up with the Russian model Valeria Kaufman, whom he has been dating for the past few years, were not groundless.

The famous Hollywood actor does not advertise his personal life, so you can only learn about changes in it thanks to the paparazzi and insiders.

The other day Leto came under the sights of photographers on vacation in Italy. The actor was photographed in the company of an unknown girl.

Who is his companion, and what relationship they have is unknown. However, they behave like lovers: they walk arm

in arm and do not hide tender feelings. It seems that the couple practically does not part: during the day, they enjoy relaxing on a yacht, and after sunset, they go for an evening walk and a romantic dinner.

The Network suspects that Leto has started a new romance. Moreover, given the secrecy of the actor, his relationship with a new girl can continue for more than a month.

Obviously, Leto is in no hurry to officially represent her - over the years of relations with Kaufman, he has never gone out with his beloved.

In a previous post, Jared Leto is one of the most prominent Hollywood beauties, and his popularity seems to have only grown over the years.

So it is not surprising that the increased attention of the press and fans has permanently been riveted to the actor's personal life.

It is known that for the past few years, he has been dating Russian model Valeria Kaufman. But the other day, fans doubted that the lovers were still together.

The fact is that now Jared is in the south of France - at the moment, he lives in Cannes , where he recently visited the Cannes Lions festival.

However, Summer is not limited to social events-he regularly goes for walks with his friends. And Valeria is not among them. Moreover, the actor has routinely been spotted with a mysterious blonde in the last few days.