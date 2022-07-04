Jamie Spears, Father of Britney Spears, Denies Bugging Her Bedroom During Conservatorship

Britney Spears has been through some tough times and she's come out of those times stronger than ever. The pop singer has been famous for many controversies during her time but now she prefers to live a quiet life with her husband Sam Asghari.

Britney was under conservatorship by her father Jamie Spears due at certain times she acted out in frustration. The situation was tough on her and she fought for many years to get out of that situation. There was undeniable torture inflicted on Britney during this time. Her father, Jamie Spears, has been accused of bugging her bedroom during the conservatorship. He allegedly hid a recording device in Britney's room behind some furniture with even an extra battery pack to allow for longer periods of recording.

There have been many claims that he violated his own daughter's right to privacy. Although these accusations have been made, Jamie denies ever doing so. He claims that he has never listened in to any of Britney's conversations or recorded her during the conservatorship. He called these allegations false and salacious.

Britney had been freed from her conservatorship in full last November. She had been in the conservatorship for thirteen years. The mental relief that Britney had after her release is all shown by what she posts on Instagram. Because of her circumstances, Britney is not on good terms with any of her family members who supported and encouraged the conservatorship.

She later went on to marry Sam Asghari, in a small ceremony, at their house. This wedding was attended by Madonna and Selena Gomez, two of the most famous people in the world. Other stars were also present at this wedding and sent lots of love to the happy couples way if they could not attend. Fans of Britney were relieved at her release as well as they thought it was unfair for the star to have a hold on her life.