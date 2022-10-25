James Tupper Stated That Homer Laffoon, Anne Hehe's Eldest Son, Had Been Unfriendly Toward Atlas Tupper, James' Half-Brother

James Tupper, the ex-boyfriend of Anne Heche, has not given up his struggle against Homer Laffoon, her eldest son, at each opportunity that presents itself. According to court records acquired by Page Six on Monday, James, who co-parented their son Atlas Tupper, who is now 13 years old, with the late actress, has publicly challenged Laffoon's latest attempt to enhance his jurisdiction as the special administrator of Heche's estate.

According to James, Laffoon has breached multiple commitments he made to his half-brother by not supplying him with an item list and images of the real or personal goods that the 20-year-old alleges are still inside Heche's home.

In addition to this, James, who is 57 years old, asserted that Laffoon has been antagonistic toward Atlas ever since the beginning of the probate procedures and has flat-out declined to interact with him or his agents in any capacity.

James claimed that his son does not have faith in Laffoon's capacity to fulfill his fiduciary commitments to Atlas. He pointed out that Laffoon had lately sought the court for specific powers that his role as special administrator already allows him. James maintained that his son does not have faith in Laffoon's ability to fulfill his duties.

James claimed that the above request demonstrates Laffoon's lack of competency and incapacity to safeguard estate assets. He charged Laffoon with engaging in frivolous and unnecessary litigation. James's argument was supported by the fact that Laffoon had been accused of engaging in silly and unnecessary litigation.

James pleaded with the judge to order Laffoon to provide Atlas with the desired inventory list before extending his jurisdiction. James wanted the court to do this so that it would be possible to evaluate whether or not Laffoon genuinely protects all of Heche's personal property in the future, reducing the likelihood of possible war.

And since neither the court nor James nor Atlas have seen any evidence to support Laffoon's request for an $800,000 bond, James has requested that a $2,000,000 bond be imposed instead.