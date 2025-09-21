James Gunn Celebrates Batman Day With New LEGO Game Announcement For 2026

X/@JamesGunn

The announcement is literally putting forth the long-awaited 2026 LEGO Batman Legacy of the Dark Knight game. In his Batman Day tweet, the director called the project “‘an absolute celebration of everything Batman,’ tracing the character through its tragic origins and through artists across practically every medium.” Since then, the announcement has generated mixed reactions among fans-from excitement to skepticism about Gunn‘s upcoming projects in the DC Universe.

In the promotional Jep video, Gunn goes into an extended exploration of what makes Batman a lasting global icon: “Is it that the character’s innate tragic story gets turned into something good, or that it has attracted some of the best artists out there in comic books, games, film, and television? The answer is both. The LEGO game kind of brings lots of elements Batman fans have loved through the years while regaining some kind of real emotion and real stakes.”

The LEGO Group added to this on Twitter: “The Dark Knight’s got a new utility belt, and it’s full of LEGO bricks.” An enthusiastic fan responded wonderfully in kind: “I CANNOT WAIT FOR THIS GAME.”

On the other hand, the announcement was welcomed with negative reactions. Several users took the occasion to lambaste Gunn’s version of superhero storytelling, with one attacking Gunn outright about his recent Superman movie: “I Watched your Superman film, it felt like GOTG in tone, too fun, not enough emotional weight…the villain was the best part…that shouldn’t happen when making a superhero film.”

Another user echoed, “Please don’t have any part in this game, we really don’t want it to suck,” Jr., a puckish jab demonstrating some DC fans’ enduring skepticism toward Gunn’s take on the franchise.

The announcement also resurrected conversations relating to Gunn’s previously-made comments about Batman: “Same dude that said every Batman story has been told and that he’s ‘boring’ because of it,” one user alleged. Apparently, some of the fandom will not forget about the director’s previous view.

Even with all the clamorous criticism, there are a few hopefuls trying to bring a positive vibe toward future DC projects in general. One user begged Gunn to “[m]ake the DCU Batman blue and grey please.” Another: “Can you please bring us other characters like Constantine we literally have Batman fatigue and there are so many more to tell that would build out the Universe.”

The latest installment in Batman's epic legacy is one you don't want to miss! #LEGOBatmanGame lands 2026. #BatmanDay pic.twitter.com/131Na2aMmp — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) September 20, 2025

The announcement fittingly hit at a time that gave the community a fever pitch while leaving responses split between hype for the LEGO game and frustration about Gunn’s overarching vision for the DC brand. With this going to be nowhere near ready until sometime in 2026, fans will have quite some years to mull over what LEGO Batman Legacy of the Dark Knight can contribute to the gargantuan legacy of the Caped Crusader.

At the same time, just as the dialogue continues to morph, one thing remains clear: Batman can contend with the highest-tier of popular culture characters, wherein every single project spawns a variety of reactions from his devoted fanbase. Thus, this announcement of the LEGO game is but another compound story in the growing discourse that, in spite of some controversies, testifies to the very potent interest still alive for Batman’s world. The project’s development will be followed by updates from the team, including insights from Edi Gathegi. Furthermore, fans are also eagerly anticipating news on other DC projects, such as the confirmed Peacemaker Season 2.