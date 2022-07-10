James Caan Has Passed Away At The Age of 82; Celebs Including Will Ferrell, Kathy Bates and Others React

James Caan is known for his incredible acting skills and is a large part of the acting community for a very long time. He is known for his acting in "The Godfather", and "Elf", as well as many other movies and tv shows that he has acted in. He is known for his incredible acting skills and how he made millions of people around the world happy with his acting.

Sadly, recently, James Caan passed away at the age of 82. His family announced on the 7th of July that he had passed away on the 6th. The news had been posted by his family on Twitter and had blown up significantly. The family is heartbroken and is taking their time in healing and cope with such a great loss.

The news of his death has saddened many fans. Many people are huge fans of Caan because of how he portrayed multiple characters in multiple films and they had a special bond with him. Many celebrities are also shaken by the news and send their condolences to the family.

Will Ferrell left a statement saying "I will always treasure my time spent on and off camera with James Caan. He always had great stories and advice. Without him, a movie like Elf doesn't work." He has been deeply saddened by the loss of his greatest inspiration.

Zooey Deschanel has also said "James Caan was a true delight. My favorite memory of him was shooting part of a montage for the end of Elf and he started playing piano — he played beautifully — I sang and he played and I was just astonished by his talent! I think he was just capable of so many things and that's what made him such a wonderful actor. I was so honored to have worked with him." She says that she is very sorry for the family's loss.

Kathy Bates posted a tweet about his passing which read "I'm heartbroken to hear of Jimmy's passing. Shocked. No words. Thank you, Jimmy. Love you, your 'Kat' @James_Caan"

Fans have been heartbroken over the news and genuinely cannot believe that he is gone. However, his legacy lives on in the hearts of those that love him and he will forever be with us.