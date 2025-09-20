Jake Paul Reveals Ambitious Five Year Plan With World Title And Billionaire Goals

X/@jakepaul

Withing the injunction of a recent video promoting the betting app he just launched, the social media star and boxer divulged his grand life vision in such a way as to reveal that he is ticking some of the boxes.

Advertisement

Jake Paul being Jake Paul, Paul, either through ownership of himself or not-so-original ideation, laid down the so-called “2035 year plan,” yet it looks as though he has given himself less than five years to complete it, rather than eleven. The video features Paul going down the list with his cool and confident demeanor, enumerating such mundane and totally absurd objectives: become world champion, become a billionaire, have three kids, and get married to you, that could very well be an expression of love directed at his girlfriend, the Dutch Olympic speed skater Jutta Leerdam. Then his plan takes all sorts of strange turns, including making “the better super app”-which he openly admits that there already is one-alien moon brawling, and then some.

The release of Paul’s betting outfit, Betr, couldn’t be more timely, yet Paul wastes neither sec nor wink proving his hard sell.”We’re giving $10 to everyone who signs up today,” he says, his crazy ideas melding into the promotion of his fledgling business in classic Jake Paul style.

Naturally, reactions to Paul’s announcement have been split, with proponents lauding his ambition, whereas others abated both his boxing legitimacy and even the many aims he put forward.

One obliquely sarcastic comment stated: “This bum needs to stop boxing and just stick to promoting. He has a real future in that. As a boxer, he will never get credit. We all know he pays off his opponents.” The comment reflects the persistence of the doubt about Paul’s boxing career even before the fact, particularly since he has never lost a fight, though mostly causing protestations from older MMA fighters and non-boxers.

Another comment was directed towards Paul’s two main ambitious sports objectives: “I have no doubt he can accomplish most of his list with the exceptions being beat Usyk (if he makes it a legit fight and Usyk isn’t told to pull his punches he’ll get knocked into 2030) and become heavyweight champ,” basically acknowledging his enthusiasm for the challenge but doubting his ability to realistically contend with top heavyweight champions such as Oleksandr Usyk.

The two staged implementing of marriage and family turned into very optimistic ones, “I mean good luck, I liked the champ, billionaire, kids and married,” thus separating his views on the personal from the professional. Another creates, “Jutta Leerdam is a fellow dutchy, can’t go wrong. Dutch women are amazing. Congratz on winning in life!”

More scrutinizing are certain comments attacking Paul’s promotional ploys, “550 likes in 9 hours but is the one of the highest grossing/popular athletes today?…sure bud,” revealing a succinct irony in Paul’s marketing ability versus the social engagement at the time.

The running-for-president remark garnered some amusement, for “Five-year plan, eh? Never took you for a communist,” was a joke from one user, referring to historical association of five-year plans with Soviet style economic planning.

My 5-year plan 📈 Already crossing one off the list pic.twitter.com/8vPdonUqzY — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) September 18, 2025

Amidst the mixed reactions is a linear flow of comments supporting Paul’s pace of business. “Love him or hate him. The guy is doing the numbers,” one user admitted.

So, press me, messages, show me some of the moments of Paul’s boxing career as a multidirectional facet of the polyglot ambitions. The desperate present is proof of Paul’s inability to hold his own against legitimate contenders in the critics’ insistence upon his loss to Tommy Fury, while on the other hand, the supporters speak of successful PPV numbers and the ability to shine a spotlight on the sport.

Already, promotion for Better Super App appears to have begun; Paul even gives money to people who will sign up in the same video in which he outlined his personal goals. This strange marriage of mixing personal aspiration and business promotion has become emblematic of Paul’s brand building, including his recent questionable ad campaign.

Advertisement

While speculations have been made on the real possibility of Paul’s ability to achieve such goals, the truth is, every time Paul makes an announcement, he stirs the pot and courts controversy, keeping himself centre stage as one of the most polarizing names in sport and entertainment. Many people may find his five-year plan bizarre, but it was exactly this loud and proudly hearty initiative that kept him afloat through several reincarnations in his career.