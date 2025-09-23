Jake Paul Announces November Fight Against Gervonta Davis In Miami

X/@jakepaul

Jake Paul announced his fight with Gervonta “Tank” Davis on the 14th of November in Miami. The famous YouTuber sent out a promotional ad with the phrase “Bring your kid to work day” in reference to the enormous size difference between the two competitors. Almost instantly, critics and the boxing fraternity discredited the occasion and questioned the safety of the competition.

Jake Paul shall do it again. The social media phenomenon turned boxer told the world about the upcoming event of his career, which attracted a huge amount of reaction. Paul will be battling a much smaller Gervonta Davis under Most Valuable Promotions banner with the event itself cheekily called “Bring your kid to work day.” The promo video was shot inside a gym, only underscoring the stark difference in physical stature between the two gentlemen, a fact which did not go unnoticed.

Almost immediately, the announcement became a lightning rod for criticism. It seems that the majority of commentators expressed disbelief and disapproval over the mismatch in question. Between Paul and Davis, the fight was going to set the scene for discussion concerning the weights and sizes, with Davis being a champion of the lesser weight classes:

“The one time you fought somebody your own size you lost soooo…” This comment clearly implied the defeat administered by Tommy Fury, whose size was equivalent to Paul’s. Choosing Davis seems to be Paul’s evading a similar challenge and seeking a battle in which he is overwhelmingly physically advantaged.

The legitimacy of the contest was often questioned. One person wrote “So this is gonna be impressive? Your like 3x the size of him.” This comment expressed many people’s sentiments that if Paul were to win in those circumstances, it would be in name only-a matter of size, not skill. Another sentiment was heard, calling it “the biggest joke in boxing history! A fixed fight against someone half your size.”

A more serious note was taken in some comments concerning the ethics of the bout. “65lbs weight and 20cm height difference…this shouldn’t even be legal yet alone a boxing match,” says one comment, spotlighting the grave concern in combat sports regarding athletes’ safety and the need for regulations to ensure fair and safe competitions. The implication there is that the mismatch might border on dangerous.

There was also acknowledgment of the fight’s conclusion being a foregone conclusion. “Scam af. It would be funny af if tank knock him out quick. But mass is too much. Joke fight,” a cynic noted. This comment acknowledges Davis’s famous power but dims its relevance against a far larger opponent and thereby dismisses the entire event as a sideshow rather than a sporting occasion.

Bring your kid to work day November 14th Miami Florida @MostVpromotions #JakeTank pic.twitter.com/MsvAQ4i9bt — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) September 22, 2025

The criticisms were not solely on the occasion but Paul’s standing in the boxing world. “You are not a boxer,” inferred one, and “You’ll go down in history as a clown,” declared another. Such comments reflect the portion of the audience that considers Paul’s whole boxing career a publicity gimmick that has degraded the integrity of the sport.

Amid the sea of negativity, a handful of comments tried to inject a different perspective, albeit still critical. One user simply asked, “I suppose if people are dumb enough to pay to watch this,” shifting the blame from the promoter to the potential audience. Another offered a backhanded observation about the promotional video itself: “Y’all look like you bout to smash… 🥴”

The announcement definitely cut deep across multiple facets of opposition on the voir: Knocking fair competition, athletic credibility, and the commercialization of boxing. Although Paul has built a career on generating buzz, the reaction to this particular matchup suggests he may have crossed a line in the eyes of many followers of the sport. The event will be held in November, but the court of public opinion has collectively weighed in with a stern negative verdict. This exhibition match has certainly caused a stir. In the lead-up, Paul has been active on social media, even sending a “you can run but you can’t hide” message to Davis. Outside the ring, Paul has other ventures, including his promotion of a 48-hour deodorant.