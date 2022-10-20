Jaclyn Cordeiro, A Well-Known Fitness Expert From Canada, Is Having A Good Time With Alex Rodriguez

Page Six has learned in an exclusive interview that Jac Cordeiro, a fitness instructor, is having a good time hanging out with Alex Rodriguez.

On Monday, the former Yankees great, now 47 years old, was seen walking along Rodeo Drive in Beverly Hills, California, with the athlete, who was first referred to as a mystery woman.

The couple was captured on camera as they strolled down the street holding hands before entering a stylish boutique. Page Six has been given exclusive information from a source: the woman in question is the sculpted Canadian fitness expert Jac Cordeiro.

From the information provided in her bio on Instagram, the stunningly fit woman is an entrepreneur who runs her own workout routine called JacFit. The 42-year-old woman, who is a mother to two children, also holds a master's degree in nutrition and is a nurse practitioner.

An informant has provided us with the following information regarding the former heavyweight and the beauty contestant: According to his friends, he is in a great mood and loving [their] time together. He is delighted to be able to spend time with her. She is wonderful! She has a background in nursing and is a mother to two children.

According to the insider, he has a beautiful relationship with her and is extremely content.

We hear that Rodriguez, a father of two girls, has been residing in Los Angeles recently but that he will soon be traveling for work as a baseball commentator for the MLB World Series. In addition to this, he is a serious athlete and has been a supporter of the fitness brand TruFusion for several years.

After dating for around nine months, the ex-Yankee ended their relationship with Kathryne Kat Padgett, as we were the first to learn at the beginning of the previous month. At the time, we were assured by a reliable source that although they had separated, they remained close friends.