J Lo And B Fleck Are Ready To Get Hitched

Jennifer Lopez is all starry eyed for future husband Ben Affleck and fans can't get enough of it. While Lopez is having a perfectly eventful year in terms of her career, the singer and actress has made it clear that nothing is more exciting to her right now than the idea of starting a life and a family with her dreamboat of a future husband.

The DC universe Batman himself was pretty excited at the prospect of tying the knot with his real life Cat woman, the one who'd be by his side through thick and thin.

Jennifer recently appeared on the morning show, Good Morning America where she was promoting her latest endeavour to help Latin women such as herself find the funding that they need to take their entrepreneurial efforts off the ground. Jennifer has indeed been an icon and an example to follow for all Latin women.

During the interview, the subject of Affleck came up and Jennifer's excitement was hard to hide. The singer talked about the fact that despite her career going as strong as it has ever been, nothing can make her more excited than the thought of starting her life with her one and only.

"I love the idea of the future and what we can create, but I really want to savor the moment. I just want to stay real present in it as much as I can," said the singer.

At the moment, there is no official date for the wedding but source close to the couple say that the two are planning a grand celebration of their love and are not planning to hold back on the budget.

Lopez recently premiered a documentary at the Tribeca film festival in collaboration with Netflix. The documentary is called Halftime and features an inside look into the glorious life of the singing superstar and exclusive footage from some of her greatest work on stage. The documentary also includes a cameo from Jennifer's husband-to-be, Mr. Ben Affleck himself.

Ben and Jennifer have their eyes set on the upcoming wedding as do their fans around the world.