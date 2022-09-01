J.K. Rowling, Whose Opinions On Gender Identity And Feminism Identification Have Drawn Criticism

Although J.K. Rowling maintains that the premise of her most recent novel was inspired by her own adventures, it bears a remarkable resemblance to her own public dispute.

The sixth book in the Cormoran Strike mystery series, The Ink Black Heart, which is currently available, centers on Edie Ledwell, the co-creator of a well-known comic who is "being victimized by a strange web figure who goes by the false identity of Anomie," based on an authoritative plot summary written by the 57-year-old Harry Potter author.

According to Rolling Stone, the online audience perceives the Edie character as racist, insensitive, and transphobic.

She experiences her internet celebrity being unraveled and receives threatening messages before actually being murdered. The murder is then investigated by Robin Ellacott, a private investigator, and Strike.

In June 2020, Rowling received criticism for appearing to advocate anti-transgender attitudes in a tweet series. Her latest Fantastic Beasts film had the lowest opening weekend box office profits of the Potter franchise to date.

Although she vehemently denied transphobic ideas on feminism, she then published a lengthy post on her website that reaffirmed her divisive opinions.

Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson, and Rupert Grint all attacked Rowling for her controversial comments about the transgender population. However, Rowling visited the red carpet for Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore in late March, despite having announced she rejected to take part in the HBO Max's Potter reunion special that debuted in December.

Rowling asserted in a Q&A on her website that the condemnation and online abuse she received for her ideas were not the inspiration for her most recent book.

I have never written a book, and this one was most definitely not inspired by my personal life in order to discuss it.

That doesn't imply, however, that your own life experiences aren't included in the book, she added, noting that after spending so much time planning this book, a few of the events that occur in it have since occurred to me.