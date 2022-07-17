Ivana Trump, First Wife Of Donald Trump, Has Passed Away And The Cause Of Death Has Been Revealed

Donald Trump was the 45th U.S president of America. He's known as one of the most powerful people in the world and has made countless efforts to change the way things are done in America. Donald Trump has been married a few times however recent news states that his first wife Ivana Trump recently passed away.

Ivana Trump was found by building staff at the bottom of her stairs in her Manhatten home on Thursday after which they called the authorities. She was 73 years old at the time of her passing. The reason listed for the death is blunt impact injuries on her torso.

The whole incident has been considered an accident. The OCME is not willing to make any more comments on the matter. The investigation to find out what happened is still underway. There are two possibilities. Either she fell down the stairs or she had a cardiac arrest. The police are investigating the exact cause of death.

Due to her old age, her health had been declining for a few years. In an interview with her close friend Nikki Haskell, it was revealed that Nikki had warned her about the stairs and how dangerous they seemed. Nikki also grieved and said she was shocked and broken after hearing the news. She had a lot of good memories with Ivana and would like to keep it that way.

She spoke of a memory of them going on a double date with Ivana going with Donald Trump. She said that the minute she had met Ivana, they had instantly become best friends. Nikki also commented on how she knew those stairs were treacherous and how she knew something bad was bound to happen with them sooner or later.

When word of Ivana's sudden death got out, people were genuinely shocked at the sudden passing. They have since been sending love and wishes to her family and hoping for the best for her family. The news has shaken the world like never before.