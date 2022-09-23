It's Been Months Since Johnny Depp And His Girlfriend Joelle Rich Made Their Public Debut

Johnny Depp and his recently disclosed lawyer-turned-girlfriend, Joelle Rich, have been coy about their relationship for several months.

Although Rich had no formal role in the movie star's April 11–June 1 defamation trial against ex-wife Amber Heard, he was spotted at the Fairfax County Courthouse in Virginia practically every day of the trial.

Back in 2020, Johnny Depp, then 59 years old, was being represented by a London-based attorney who was 37 years old at the time. In spite of the defeat in court, the couple managed to triumph romantically.

According to countless photographs taken both inside and outside of the courthouse, Rich, a partner at Schilling's law firm, would accompany the actor who played Will Turner in Pirates of the Caribbean, accompany him into the courtroom, sit directly behind him in the first row, wave to his fans as the day came to a close, exit the premises with him, and even leave in the same vehicle.

The photographers also caught Rich leaning in and smiling while Depp showed her something on his phone at one point. Even while the couple maintained a professional manner toward one another, a source informed Us Weekly that the woman was, in fact, there for personal reasons, namely to show support for her guy.

It is unknown when their friendship turned into a romantic relationship, and representatives of the actor could not be reached for comment. On the other hand, a source close to Us Weekly revealed that the two would meet each other secretly in hotels throughout the early days of their courtship.

The source claimed that they have incredible chemistry together. They appear to be in a committed relationship. They are genuine articles. Rich is a mother of two who is currently going through a divorce, even though she was supposedly married when she met Johnny Depp.