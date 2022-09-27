It Was Reported That Leonardo DiCaprio And Gigi Hadid Attended Milan Fashion Week Together In Italy

Leonardo DiCaprio and Gigi Hadid may be having a good time on their first international vacation as a couple. The two were captured on camera apart in Milan during fashion week.

On the same day that the 27-year-old supermodel walked in the Versace Spring/Summer 2023 fashion show, a source confirmed to Entertainment Tonight that DiCaprio, 47, was in the country with her. An additional source confirmed that they have finally opened their eyes to each other.

Hadid was snapped on her way inside the party hosted by the high-end Italian fashion house, but her new boyfriend was nowhere to be seen. On the other hand, DiCaprio was spotted out to dinner with a group of male friends the next day.

The actor, who had just split from his long-term girlfriend Camila Morrone, was dressed in all black and appeared to be trying to blend in by wearing a black baseball cap and a black protective face mask. It reminded me of the 'fit he wore when we were conversing with Hadid at the New York Fashion Week party at the posh Casa Cipriani earlier this month.

The single mother, Khai, 2, and her father, Zayn Malik, a former member of the boy band One Direction, are pictured here. The Wolf of Wall Street star, who is wearing a black baseball cap, is pictured talking to the mother. They were reportedly spotted again at another NYFW party hosted by DiCaprio's pal Richie Akiva at a Soho loft first reported by Page Six.

A spy informed us that the two were spotted at a restaurant together, surrounded by their respective groups of pals (Leo and his guy buddies and Gigi and her model friends). According to Page Six, the new pair is taking things easy by primarily socializing in groups and occasionally getting together on their own.