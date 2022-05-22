'It only gets better': Sylvester Stallone and his wife Jennifer Flavin celebrated their 25th wedding anniversary.

Happy Silver Anniversary to Sylvester Stallone and Jennifer Flavin! On Tuesday, the couple celebrated 25 years of marriage, celebrating the milestone with tender confessions to each other on social media.

The beloved wife joined in the tender congratulations of the famous actor: "Happy 25th wedding anniversary to us! Thank you for always supporting me, loving and protecting our beautiful family! Our marriage continues to get better every year! I can't wait to spend the rest of our lives together!' she wrote.

Stallone is not only a faithful husband but also a wonderful father to 19-year-old daughter Scarlet, 23-year-old Sistine, and 25-year-old Sophia; it is not surprising that he regularly shares happy moments from the life of his family on social networks. The actor also has a son, Serge Stallone, from a previous marriage to Sasha Chuck, and his eldest son, Sage Stallone, from the Starlin Wright union, sadly died in 2012.

On his 75th birthday last summer, the Rocky star shared a cute photo of himself with his wife and daughters, captioning, "And my amazing family is the best birthday present I could ever get! ". It's hard to disagree with the action movie star because his happy smile says a lot. Stallone and Flavin fastened the knot in 1997, although their relationship originally began in 1988 at a Beverly Hills, California restaurant.

Advertisement

Stallone's relationship with Flynn's supermodel Janice Dickinson broke down briefly in 1994, but the two reconciled in 1995.