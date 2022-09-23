It Has Been Reported That Sylvester Stallone And Jennifer Flavin Did Not Execute A Prenuptial Agreement

It has been revealed that the actor of "Rocky" and his now-ex-wife, Jennifer Flavin , did not sign a prenuptial agreement before their wedding in 1997, which means that a sizeable portion of their wealth is still up for grabs.

According to celebritynetworth.com, Sylvester Stallone , who is 75 years old, is projected to have a net worth of $400 million. According to court papers in Florida that were accessed by Page Six, an order of abatement was submitted on Wednesday to temporarily pause the legal processes associated with this matter.

According to sources who spoke to TMZ on Thursday, the divorce proceeding is still moving forward as scheduled; the order was just issued to keep the negotiations confidential.

According to the documents that Page Six was able to obtain, both parties have concluded that it is in their best interests, both individually and, more importantly, collectively as a family, to resolve all of the issues that are attendant to the dissolution of their marriage in a dignified, amicable, and private manner outside of the court system.

Page Six's request for comment was not immediately met with a response from representatives or attorneys. After 25 years of marriage, Flavin, now 54 years old, filed for divorce in August. According to court documents that Page Six had obtained in the past, the creator of Serious Skincare requested an equitable distribution of the assets accumulated over the marriage.

She also asked that she be compensated and made whole by obtaining more money from the estate than Sylvester Stallone currently receives. Flavin alleged in the papers that her now ex-husband had participated in the intentional dissipation, depletion, and/or waste of the couple's marital assets. Flavin and her spouse have now separated.

In the past, a source who was involved with the case rejected that charge to Page Six, telling us that it is so incredible that they have no idea why Jennifer's lawyers placed this in the divorce petition because it is just a total falsehood. Sly hasn't even managed to sell a single T-shirt yet!