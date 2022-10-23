It Appears That Tom Brady And Gisele Bündchen's Divorce Is Turning Acrimonious

According to insiders, tensions are rising between Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen as they go through the process of ending their marriage.

In an exclusive report, Page Six revealed that Bündchen had retained the services of the most successful divorce attorney in Florida to take on Brady as the couple appears to be marching toward the end zone.

According to those with knowledge of the situation, Bündchen retained the legal services of Tom Sasser, the managing partner of the company Sasser, Cestero & Roy.

The West Palm Beach divorce lawyer has represented several well-known clients, including Tiger Woods during the latter's split from Elin Nordegren, and has a strong track record in the field.

Sasser also assisted Jeff Gordon in the contentious divorce from his wife Brooke in 2003. The divorce escalated into a struggle over the NASCAR driver's net worth, but it was eventually settled. But, again, Sasser was involved in the case.

According to a source, the presence of the lawyers has contributed to the deterioration of relations between Tom and Gisele. They are prepared to engage in combat.

Tom and Gisele are not fighting over custody of the children because of both desire joint custody of them. However, the insider believes that the vast majority of their wealth and property will not be distributed evenly around the globe for quite some time.

Benjamin, age 12, and Vivian, age 9, are Bündchen and Brady's children together. Additionally, Brady has a son, Jack, age 15, from a previous relationship with Bridget Moynahan. Bündchen is 42 years old, and Brady is 45 years old.

Following an intense argument that we uncovered, the Bradys and the Bündchens have been living in different homes for the past couple of months. They are currently discussing the possibility of splitting their multimillion-dollar empire.

My guess is that there won't be any more returning at this point. According to a source, they both have lawyers and are currently examining the implications of a divorce, including who will get what and how much money will be involved.

The NFL star's decision to come out of retirement and resume his playing career caused a rift in Bündchen and Brady's marriage, which had been together for 13 years at the time.