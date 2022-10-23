It Appears That Jessica Biel And Justin Timberlake Will Be Renewing Their Wedding Vows

Biel, who is 40 years old, and Timberlake, who is 41, recently commemorated their tenth wedding anniversary by posting on their individual Instagram sites.

The journey of a lifetime is getting to spend my life with you as my partner in crime. But, baby, you need to run it back. TURN IT BACK AROUND. Biel wrote, "I love you," accompanied her post, in which she shared several images of herself and her spouse taken throughout their relationship.

In one of the photographs included in the carousel, Justin Timberlake and the mother of two children can be seen posing together while dressed formally. Biel explained the context of the photo by posting it on her Instagram Story, revealing that it was taken during a ceremony to reaffirm their wedding vows.

She captioned a photo of herself wearing a Giambattista Valli Haute Couture two-piece from the label's FW22 Collection. She wrote, "From our vow renewal last summer in Italy where it all went down (and in @GiambattistaValliParis again!)."

The outfit consisted of a white cotton button-down shirt embroidered with a GBV emblem, which was matched with a pleated tulle-tiered petticoat skirt, and a black grosgrain waist tie was used to complete the look.

After dating for five years, Biel and Timberlake tied the knot on October 19, 2012, in Fasano, Italy. The ceremony marked the beginning of their married life together. In an exclusive statement given to People at the time of their wedding, the pair said that it was wonderful to be married, that the ceremony was beautiful, and that it was so lovely to be surrounded by their family and friends.

Biel had previously admitted to PEOPLE that she was a little concerned about finding the ideal gown for her wedding, stating many years ago, "It's so hard to choose the dress." Biel's words come from an interview that was conducted.

Instead, Biel collaborated with her longtime friend and designer Giambattista Valli to create a one-of-a-kind strapless petal-pink gown out of silk mousseline and silk organza that featured a delicate pink floral pattern.