Isabelle Huppert recreated last year's Balenciaga look at the Cannes Film Festival. Isabelle Huppert repeated last year's image on the red carpet of the Cannes Film Festival. The actress wore a monochrome green outfit from Balenciaga. Writes about this edition of Vogue.

Last year, Isabelle Huppert attended the premiere of Aline and Everything in a black lycra dress and long stocking boots from the same fabric from Balenciaga. This year, the 69-year-old actress appeared on the red carpet of the Cannes Film Festival in exactly the same outfit but in rich green.

Fully closed dress with a slit from the hip draped sleeves and a long train, complemented by the same leggings, under which high-heeled shoes "hide."

In February 2022, Josabelle Huppert became the face of the Balenciaga fashion house and since then regularly wears clothes created by the brand's creative director Demna Gvasalia.

Earlier, It was said that Balenciaga was allowed to pay with cryptocurrency. Balenciaga's US flagship stores on Madison Avenue in New York and Rodeo Drive in Beverly Hills will be the first to accept payments in digital currency. In addition, it will be possible to pay with cryptocurrency on the official website of the brand. For now, Balenciaga will accept Bitcoin and Ethereum digital currencies, but then others will be connected to payment.

Recently, the cost of cryptocurrency in the world is unstable, but the brand said that this does not bother them