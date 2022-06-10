Irina Shayk showed perfect legs while walking around New York

The supermodel continues to stick to her favorite total black bows.

36-year-old Irina Shayk always has impeccable taste in clothes. One of the most successful Russian models and street style icon knows how to look luxurious even in simple, everyday things.

Yesterday, the paparazzi caught Shayk walking around New York. The supermodel was dressed in a classic black coat over matching T-shirts and short shorts, which successfully emphasized Irina's long legs.

The model completed her look with minimalistic dark glasses and a massive leather bag on a Burberry gold chain. A bright detail of the total black look was high white socks, which are ideally combined with classic black loafers.

It is curious that not a single gram of cosmetics can be seen on Shake's face, and even the supermodel's hair was collected in a neat bun. But even without bright make-up, Irina always manages to look luxurious and incredibly attractive.

In a previous post, For a city walk, 36-year-old Irina chose a simple but stylish casual look - an oversized snow-white shirt, blue trousers with narrow stripes, black loafers with a buckle, and sunglasses.

The model's relaxed look contrasted sharply with Burberry's total black rocker outfit, which she wore to the Met Gala red carpet on Monday night. Traditionally, on the first Monday of May, the New York Metropolitan Museum of Art hosted the Costume Institute Ball, which most know as the Met Gala.

This is one of the most anticipated fashion events of the year, and it is incredibly honored to receive an invitation to it since Anna Wintour personally approves the guest list. In 2022, the theme of the Met Gala was "Gilded Glamor"

Advertisement

we were waiting on the red carpet for celebrities with high hair, like Marie Antoinette, and brilliant, in the truest sense of the word, makeup. Let's see if our expectations were justified or if the stars went the other way.