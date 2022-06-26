Instead of congratulations on his birthday, Prince Harry prepared a portion of claims for Prince William

On June 21, Prince William celebrated his 40th birthday. Of course, his family members did not ignore this date, who spoke out on official social media accounts.

In particular, Cambridge was congratulated by his father, Prince Charles, and his venerable grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II. But the "beloved" brother Prince Harry ignored this date.

More precisely, on the website of his Archewell Foundation, through which he and Meghan Markle communicate with the world, there is no word about an important date in William's life. But royal expert Omid Scobie, author of Harry and Meghan's memoir "In Search of Freedom," spoke out that day.

Omid is considered a direct representative of the Dukes of Sussex, which means that if he says something, he voices the position of the rebels who left the royal family. Here is what Scobie wrote:

"Prince William decided to abandon the royal mantra of Elizabeth II ("never complain, never make excuses"), but the other day it became known how he criticizes Prince Harry for talking about problems in the family. So Prince Harry can't complain, but can William? It's not pretty at all!"

According to the audience, trying to inject a brother on his birthday was ugly when you want to think only about good things.

They say that Harry did this after William told in an interview some "behind-the-scenes truth" about their childhood together. In any case, even on their birthday, the brothers did not find the strength to make peace or limit themselves to polite and official congratulations.

This means that the calm in the royal family is still very, very far away.

In a previous post, The son of the legendary Princess Diana, the father of three wonderful children, the future king of Great Britain, and simply the main hope of the monarchy Prince William, is celebrating his birthday.

Today, the Duke of Cambridge turned 40 years old, but, according to experts, his life and the main trials in his career are just beginning.