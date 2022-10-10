In the wake of an alleged anti-Semitic post, Instagram imposed limits on Kanye West's account, prompting him to return to Twitter on Saturday. See this Mark Aiming Mark Zuckerberg, CEO of Facebook's parent firm Meta Platforms, asked, "How are you going throw me off Instagram?"

Who do you credit with the invention of cancel culture? Hours later, West (now 45) tweeted further clarification. After West posted a screenshot of an iMessage conversation with Sean "P. Diddy" Combs on Friday night, Combs immediately limited West's account.

West responded to Diddy's request that he quit playing these internet games during his recent Instagram tirade by saying, "This ain't a game," and by saying, "Ima use you as an example to teach the Jewish people that told you to contact me that no one can intimidate or influence me."

On Saturday, a spokeswoman for Meta stated CNN Business, saying that the firm had removed West's post and restricted his account because it violated their terms of service. According to CNN, however, the censorship was not explicit about what was deemed inappropriate or how the content was restricted.

After learning that he had reached Instagram's storage limit, West signed into his account for the first time since November 2020.

Hi there, friend! It's great to see you back on Twitter. Since the spring, Elon Musk has debated whether to buy the social media behemoth. In a tweet, he tagged @kanyewest, who then retweeted the memo.

Also, West hasn't wasted any time seeing how far he can push Twitter's tolerance for pranks by posting at least one tweet that has since been deleted for violating Twitter's rules.

West insisted he wasn't antisemitic and blamed the Jewish people for "playing" with him, as reported by Variety.

In March, Ye was banned from Instagram for 24 hours for making an assault on comedian Trevor Noah that, according to a Meta spokeswoman, violates the company's policy on hate speech, bullying, and intimidation.