In Ticket To Paradise, Julia Roberts Talked Candidly About Being A Stay-At-Home Mom And Getting Back Into Acting After A Four-Year Absence

When discussing their next film, Ticket to Paradise with George Clooney, Julia Roberts also discussed her desire to return to the theater now that her three teenager-aged children, Henry, 15, and twins Phinneas and Hazel, 17, whom she had with her husband Danny Moder, are all grown up.

Roberts said, "I just go with the flow of everything." I try to live in the now and do not plan ahead, and I do not currently have any acting roles scheduled. It feels great to return to a routine. And I adore being a mom and residing at home.

Because of all the Covid rules, filming in Australia was incredibly difficult. I believe it is a true credit to our friendship and the creative atmosphere we were in that it was not even more difficult considering that I'm no longer designed to be one person. Simply said, it isn't in my cellphone data.

In another part of the interview, the Notting Hill actress expressed her gratitude for getting to spend time with Clooney, his wife Amal, and their twin daughters Ella and Alexander while Ticket to Paradise was being filmed in Australia.

I was very alone and hopeless until I met the Clooneys. She said, "We were in a bubble, and it was the longest I've ever been away from my family." I don't believe I've been alone for that long since I was 25.

When Roberts' family did go to visit, Clooney noticed that they had to travel to Sydney and stay in quarantine for two weeks on their own to be able to see them.

In honor of her twins' 17th birthday in November of last year, Roberts, 54, shared a unique and precious flashback image of them on Instagram.

The photograph of Roberts cuddling with her twins when they were infants was captioned, "17 of the Sweetest years of life."